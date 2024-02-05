Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Booking
In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Booking
Booking Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,433.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,177.07.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- How to Invest in Esports
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.