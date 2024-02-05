Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $387.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

