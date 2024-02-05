Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in InMode by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 555,155 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in InMode by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,315 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.83.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

