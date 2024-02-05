Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $439.16.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

