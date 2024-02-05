Deltic Energy’s (DELT) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

LON:DELT opened at GBX 27.13 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.13 and a beta of 1.46. Deltic Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 30.42.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

