Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

