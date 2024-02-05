Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 455.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after buying an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at $7,431,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

