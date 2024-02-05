Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

CMCM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

