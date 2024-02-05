Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPLP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.