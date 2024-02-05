Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

COF opened at $136.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

