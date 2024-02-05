Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

