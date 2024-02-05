Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.01 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $245.12 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $246.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

