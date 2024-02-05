Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

