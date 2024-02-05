Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.49% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

PIE stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

