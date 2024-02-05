Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.49% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
PIE stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $20.62.
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
