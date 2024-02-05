Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after buying an additional 502,868 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $246.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

