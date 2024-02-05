Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantic American
Atlantic American Price Performance
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.