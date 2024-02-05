Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $1.22 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

