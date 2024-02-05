Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,728,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 662,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SA opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.