Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,806 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $187.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

