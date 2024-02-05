Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 3,365 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 109,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

