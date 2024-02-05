Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 72,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 64.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $599,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 977,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,512.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $286,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 977,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,643,512.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,200 shares of company stock worth $1,643,897. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

