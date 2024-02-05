Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after buying an additional 1,271,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Price Performance
AMBA opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
Ambarella Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
