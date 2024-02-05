Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after buying an additional 1,271,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.