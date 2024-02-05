Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

