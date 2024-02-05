Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Anika Therapeutics worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $338.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.73. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

