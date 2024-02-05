Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $108.32 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $150.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

