Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,272 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,634,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $654.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $555.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.