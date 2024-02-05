Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $604,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

