Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,319,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,314,000 after buying an additional 320,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,707,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 414,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $12.10 on Monday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.09 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

