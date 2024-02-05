Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of FLNC opened at $19.79 on Monday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

