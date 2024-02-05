AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $168.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $172.85. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,794,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12,458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after buying an additional 2,113,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.