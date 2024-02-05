47,413 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

