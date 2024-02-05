11,430 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TRMK opened at $27.15 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

