Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 503 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

