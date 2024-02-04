Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,720 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NTRS opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

