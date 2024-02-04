Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 408,301 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,690,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

