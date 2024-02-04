Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

