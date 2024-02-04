Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $15.31 Million in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 524,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis lifted its position in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

