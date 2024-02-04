Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

