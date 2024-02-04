Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

