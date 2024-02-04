Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $96.13 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

