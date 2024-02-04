Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WY. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.