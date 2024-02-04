Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,095 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 817,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,702,000 after buying an additional 282,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,768,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,008,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

