Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $13,575,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VRE opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

