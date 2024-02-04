Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $100.17 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.