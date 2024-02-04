The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 361.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

