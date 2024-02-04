Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Read Our Latest Report on SMAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $44,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,446. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.