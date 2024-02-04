Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLGN. Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

SLGN stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

