Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

