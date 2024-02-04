Scarborough Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15,250.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 290,526 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $19,309,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 190,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

