Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.